Abilene Gives is May 2nd and as the big day approaches we are speaking with a variety of local non-profits serving the Abilene area.
We talk with The Salvation Army of Abilene about the work they do in the community.
Giving to The Salvation Army of Abilene during Abilene Gives supports:
- Homeless intervention
- Emergency shelter
- Drug and alcohol rehabilitation
- Work programs
You can also support The Salvation Army next month at an event:
Doing the Most Good
Thursday, May 18th
Sponsorships and individual tickets available at salvationarmyabilene.org
Event features:
- Live music from Kirk House
- VIP pre-party for top sponsors, with music by Abby French and complimentary drinks
- Exclusive auction items
- Catered dinner from Potosi Live
Abilene Gives
Tuesday, May 2nd
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
abilenegives.org
Learn more about The Salvation Army of Abilene Here