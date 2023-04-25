Abilene Gives is May 2nd and as the big day approaches we are speaking with a variety of local non-profits serving the Abilene area.

We talk with The Salvation Army of Abilene about the work they do in the community.

Giving to The Salvation Army of Abilene during Abilene Gives supports:

Homeless intervention

Emergency shelter

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation

Work programs

You can also support The Salvation Army next month at an event:

Doing the Most Good

Thursday, May 18th

Sponsorships and individual tickets available at salvationarmyabilene.org

Event features:

Live music from Kirk House

VIP pre-party for top sponsors, with music by Abby French and complimentary drinks

Exclusive auction items

Catered dinner from Potosi Live

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

abilenegives.org

Learn more about The Salvation Army of Abilene Here