Abilene Good Neighbor 0.5K Walk returns for second year

If 5K runs are out of your reach this is the walk for you. The Abilene Good Neighbor .5K is coming up this month. The annual walk starts at Sockdolager Brewing Company and ends just 1,638 feet up the road at Pappy Slokum Brewery. Donuts are available at the halfway point if you need to load up on carbs. The run helps to benefit Connecting Caring Communities.

Abilene Good Neighbor .5K

Starts at Sockdolager Brewing Co.

720 China St.

Saturday, October 26th

11:00 am

$35- Adults

$15- Kids 5-12

Free- Kids Under 5

wecareabilene.org