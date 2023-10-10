Minority Business Leadership Symposium

On Thursday, October 12th from 11am – 3pm, the Abilene Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council will offer a Minority Business Leadership Symposium. This event is the first of its kind in our region. The program provides both employers and employees an opportunity to learn about networking, leadership, bridging the gap between cultures to support business growth in a diverse city, and the trends of the increasing minority population as it relates to students entering the workforce. This session is provided by the West Texas Business Navigator Program funded (in part) through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Lunch and professional headshots are complimentary thanks to First Financial Bank. Be sure to register to attend at abilenechamber.com.

Front Porch Coffee Co & Bakery

702 North 2nd St.

Thursday, October 12th

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free

Business Mercado: A Quince Celebration

On Saturday, October 14th from 10am – 2pm, the Abilene Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council will host annual Business Mercado at the Abilene Convention Center. Business Mercado, sponsored by Arrow Ford, Happy State Bank, and Telemundo, is a family-friendly, high-energy event with local businesses as exhibitors, children’s activities, live entertainment, loteria, tons of giveaways and prizes, along with great food! The theme this year is Quinceanera because it is our fifteenth anniversary! Help them celebrate this major milestone with local businesses and the community this Saturday!

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, October 14th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Free

Learn more about these events at abilenechamber.com