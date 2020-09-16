Abilene Idol brings in celebrity voices for streaming fundraiser

This year’s Abilene Idol will look a little different from years past. This year Chorus Abilene will be doing a celebrity edition of the annual musical fundraiser featuring singers from local theatre groups, government offices, and schools.

Chorus Abilene presents its first Celebrity Edition of their yearly fundraiser, Abilene Idol.



· Chorus Abilene’s most popular fundraiser will take place on Abilene Idol’s Facebook page, beginning 09/19 at 7pm.

· The first Celebrity edition of Abilene Idol will highlight familiar faces from the area.

· Corporate sponsors and public votes will determine the winner. $1 equals one vote.

· Chorus Abilene is continuing its 2020-21 season with rehearsal guidelines to mitigate COVID-19 spread. The organization is still accepting youth and adult auditions.

Abilene, Texas – Chorus Abilene is excited to present their first ever Celebrity Edition of their popular fundraiser, Abilene Idol. This version of Abilene Idol will highlight familiar faces seen on local stages, in city government, and even in some classrooms. The contestants are: Pam Smith, Inger Nordby, Randy Williams, the Long Trio (Vance, with sons Rush and Jett), Josh Westman, Serayah Peters, Scot Miller, and Melissa Harrell.

After rescheduling Abilene Idol 2020 twice due to COVID-19, the event will now be held on Abilene Idol’s Facebook page. The recorded event can be viewed on the Facebook page beginning at 7pm on 09/19 until the final showing on 09/26 at 7pm. There will be a Facebook live announcement of the winner immediately following the final showing.

The local singers have corporate sponsors for this fundraising event, and the public can cast their votes online for their favorite contestant. $1 equals one vote and every dollar goes to support Chorus Abilene.

Chorus Abilene, led by new Executive Director Abigail Payne, is continuing to hold rehearsals and schedule performances (whether live and socially distanced or streamed online). After extensive research, the organization decided to move forward with its season with rehearsal protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They are thrilled to keep their season moving forward in spite of the challenges, and are eager to see the direction that Ms. Payne will take the organization. She has stated that her goal is revitalize and refresh the organization, while creating more community awareness about the organization and recruiting new members.

Chorus Abilene is the oldest operating community choir in Abilene and the only choral organization in town that offers choirs for both adults and children/youth. If you are interested in scheduling an audition, please contact abigail@chorusabilene.net.

Chorus Abilene seeks to promote choral music through performance and participation, while educating the hearts, minds, and voices of its student members.