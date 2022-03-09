Interfaith Impact: Learning from Interfaith San Antonio Alliance

Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest

602 Meander St.

Thursday, March 10th

11:30 am

Free, with light lunch provided

abileneinterfaith.org

On Thursday, March 10, Abilene Interfaith Council will host guest speakers from Interfaith San Antonio Alliance (ISAA) for a lunch and learn event, featuring:

Rev. Wyndee Holbrook, ISAA Executive Director

Rev. Mignon Jones-Spann, ISAA Board Member and Minister of Adults, Discipleship & Evangelism and Staff Supervisor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

What: Lunch and Learn Event on Developing Successful Interfaith Alliances

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022. Lunch will begin serving at 11:30 a.m. The program will begin at 12:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 p.m.

Where: Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander, Abilene, TX 79602

Admittance: Open to the public

Cost: Free, with light lunch provided (donations accepted)

Guests planning to attend are requested to email abileneinterfaith@gmail.com to help estimate the number of guests expected for the event.