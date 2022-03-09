Interfaith Impact: Learning from Interfaith San Antonio Alliance
Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest
602 Meander St.
Thursday, March 10th
11:30 am
Free, with light lunch provided
abileneinterfaith.org
Interfaith Impact: Learning from Interfaith San Antonio Alliance
On Thursday, March 10, Abilene Interfaith Council will host guest speakers from Interfaith San Antonio Alliance (ISAA) for a lunch and learn event, featuring:
Rev. Wyndee Holbrook, ISAA Executive Director
Rev. Mignon Jones-Spann, ISAA Board Member and Minister of Adults, Discipleship & Evangelism and Staff Supervisor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
What: Lunch and Learn Event on Developing Successful Interfaith Alliances
When: Thursday, March 10, 2022. Lunch will begin serving at 11:30 a.m. The program will begin at 12:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander, Abilene, TX 79602
Admittance: Open to the public
Cost: Free, with light lunch provided (donations accepted)
Guests planning to attend are requested to email abileneinterfaith@gmail.com to help estimate the number of guests expected for the event.