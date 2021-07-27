Abilene joins in world rally to end modern-day slavery

News Release from A21 and Beyond Trafficking:

When you understand how trafficking happens and how to respond, you too can stop one of the most horrific injustices the world has ever seen. Join thousands of abolitionists on July 30, 2021 for the World Day Against Human Trafficking by joining Beyond Trafficking and A21 for the 3rd annual Abilene Walk for Freedom Launch Party.

July 30, 2021

7-9pm

Festival Gardens (Across from the Zoo)

Grover Nelson Park, Abilene, TX 79602

Free hot dogs, snow cones, human trafficking education, and survivor stories.

Join us as we release 313 balloons to represent the 313,000 documented cases of human trafficking in Texas alone.

Walk For Freedom is operated by a global anti-human trafficking organization, A21. The event is a global response to human trafficking—reaching millions with the important message: that slavery still exists. By fundraising and rallying thousands of people around the cause, the hope is that awareness would spread and lead to the rescue and restoration of human beings who are being exploited.

Millions enslaved.

$150 billion industry.

1% ever rescued.

“There is so much power in gathering together, in showing up in force, and saying, ‘There are more of us against slavery than for it.’”

—Christine Caine, A21 Co-Founder

A21 Overview:

Freedom. That’s our goal for every single human being on the planet. We combat modern-day slavery by working to Reach, Rescue, and Restore lives—reducing vulnerability, assisting victims, and empowering survivors. We believe that when we all come together in the fight against human trafficking, we will see a world without slavery. We work in 14 different locations in 12 countries across the globe. ALL of our offices are stopping human trafficking before it starts.8 of them focus on fierce intervention.6 of them provide restorative aftercare.

Beyond Trafficking Overview:

BEYOND TRAFFICKING VISION STATEMENT (WHO WE ARE) We imagine a world without exploitation where every human is free physically, spiritually and emotionally.



BEYOND TRAFFICKING MISSION STATEMENT (WHAT WE DO) To be a secure and trustworthy refuge for survivors of human trafficking and to bring awareness through education to the Big Country.



HOW WE DO IT: We empower and protect survivors so that they can break the cycle of bondage.

· We provide education and awareness about the atrocities of human trafficking

· We administer mentoring programs as a way to meet the needs of individuals struggling to re-orient to their daily lives. (HOPE)

· We partner and collaborate with multiple organizations and volunteers to provide services to survivors including spiritual, medical/dental, counseling, legal, financial resources and housing. (HEALING)

· We are working diligently to build a safehouse as a place of refuge for human trafficking survivors in West Texas. (HOME)

· In all we do, we work within the requirements of the law and state regulations.

More information about Walk For Freedom and A21 can be found here:

A21.org and A21.org/Walk

More information about Beyond Trafficking can be found here: https://www.beyondtrafficking.com