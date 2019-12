The Abilene Junior League tells us how you can support the community this Saturday at their Reindeer Run 5K

Reindeer Run 5K

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, December 7th

Race Day Registration

7:30 am – 8:30 am

$35 Individual

$15 Child (ages 12 and under)

$100 Team of Four

jrleagueabilene.com