This weekend The Abilene Kennel Club will host their annual dog show at the Taylor County Coliseum. We talk with Kennel Club members about what you can find at the show.

Abilene Kennel Club’s Dog Show

Taylor County Coliseum

1700 Hwy 36

May 20th – 22nd

(No fee for spectators. Unentered dogs not allowed to avoid overcrowding.)

Pee Wee Special Attraction – For kids ages 5 – 9 with their dogs – noon Saturday

More information is available at www.abilenekennelclub.org