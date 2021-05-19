Abilene Kennel Club Dog Shows at Taylor County Expo Center May 21st – 23rd

News release from The Abilene Kennel Club, Inc.:

Who: Abilene Kennel Club, Inc. – abilenekennelclub.org



What: Annual Dog Shows and Obedience/Rally Trials



When: Friday – Sunday, May 21 – 23, 2021 (Free to spectators) MASKS REQUIRED INSIDE

Approximate times– Friday – 9am to 5pm, Saturday – 9am to 5pm, Sunday – 8am to 3pm



Where: Taylor County Coliseum (conformation/dog show) and Display Building (performance events)



Why: Fun with our dogs!! More than 800 dogs from all over the country are entered, representing more than 130 breeds!!



How: Pre-entered dogs with their owners and/or handlers compete for points and titles in conformation (the dog show) and performance (obedience and rally) events. Saturday and Sunday conformation competition includes Junior Handlers and National Owner-Handler Series.

Special Event, noon Saturday: PeeWee Handlers, children ages 5-9, show off with their dogs!



More about us:

• Abilene Kennel Club has been part of the community for more than 60 years, hosting a weekend of dog shows and performance trials annually. Members and their dogs are involved in many other activities and events throughout the year.

• Our annual dog show provides a fun, safe community activity for local families and is good for the local economy, with hundreds of exhibitors coming into Abilene for the weekend.

• Abilene Kennel Club is a member of the American Kennel Club, working to preserve each breed’s original heritage and specific purpose. akc.org

• We are an organization of and for people who love dogs! Mixed breed dogs are included as part of the AKC’s Canine Partners Program.

