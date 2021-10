The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is debuting a new fundraising event this month. We learn about the inaugural Pancake Open Golf Tournament and how you can join in to help.

Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Open Golf Tournament

Abilene Country Club – North Course

4039 Treadaway Blvd.

Friday, October 29th

Registration- 8:30 am

Shotgun Tee Time- 9:30 am

$125 per player

abilenekiwanis.org