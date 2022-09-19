https://www.facebook.com/AbileneOperaThis Friday, September 23rd The Abilene Opera Association is partnering with The Taylor Jones Humane Society for a reading of children’s book “The Dog Who Sang at the Opera” by Jim West and Marshall Izen. The reading will be broadcast live at 6:00 pm on The Abilene Opera Association’s Facebook page is an effort to bring awareness to the association as well as pet adoption efforts at the humane society.

As part of the event they are asking the community to show off their singing dogs. People are encouraged to submit a video of their dog singing to the Abilene Opera Association’s Facebook page. The video with the most likes from the community will win a gift basket donated by PetSmart which includes a dog bed and an autographed copy of of “The Dog Who Sang At the Opera.”.