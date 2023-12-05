This Sunday, December 10th will be the annual production of Handel’s Messiah at The Paramount. Maestro David Itkin will again be conducting the Abilene Chamber Singers, founded by Dr. Clell Wright and directed by Joshua Wright, and an orchestra comprised of some of the best musicians from West Texas and the Metroplex.

Soloists: Jennifer Youngs, Lynnette Chambers, Samuel Cook, and Jeffrey Snider

As a part of the Opera Associations mission, to show that opera is for everyone, we are giving away one last prize package on our Facebook page. To enter for your chance to win, simply go to the Facebook page, like , share and comment on the post.

The prize package consists of Handel’s Messiah T-shirt and two tickets to Sunday’s performance.

Handel’s Messiah

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Sunday, December 10th

7:30 pm

Tickets: $25 – $45

abileneopera.org