This Saturday Abilene Parks and Recreation is hosting two family friendly events. We learn about the Mayor’s Hike in the morning and the Easter Egg Hunt that evening.

Spring Mayor’s Hike

Cedar Creek Waterway

Beginning at South 11th Entrance

Saturday, March 27th

9:00 am

Free Family Event

Easter Egg Hunt

Lee Athletic Complex

1318 N. Pioneer

Saturday, March 27th

5:00pm- 9-12 year olds & 6-8 year olds

6:00pm- 5 and under with one adult per child

Free Family Event

Masks Optional