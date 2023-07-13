Non-profit organization Abilene Performing Arts Company presents the musical Finding Nemo Jr., Friday, and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at 7pm and 2:30pm. These performances are a culmination of APAC’s annual three-week production camp for students ages 8-18. During the camp that requires no prior experience or audition to participate, students spend time learning the music, choreographing, rehearsing, and staging the musical.

New this year is an opportunity following the Saturday matinee performance for families to participate in a Finding Nemo Jr. After-Party at the NCCIL. This after-party includes games, crafts, snacks, and a meet and greet time with some of the Finding Nemo Jr. cast. The cost of the after-party with show attendance is $18 (includes ticketing fee) and may be combined with either the Friday or Saturday performance. The two shows and Finding Nemo Jr. After-Party are fundraising opportunities for Abilene Performing Arts Company to support their scholarship program. APAC offers scholarships throughout the year for class and camp tuition hoping to reach as many students as possible with performing arts and the ability to develop the confidence to shine!

Finding Nemo, Jr.

Paramount Abilene

352 Cypress St.

Friday, July 14th at 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 15th at 2:30 pm

apacstars.com