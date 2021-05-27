Abilene Philharmonic Presents: Kristen Hertzenberg and Her All-star Band

The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra will host a pops concert this weekend featuring music from The Eagles, James Taylor, The Doobie Brothers, Paul Simon, Carole King, and many more! We spoke with conductor David Itkin and special guest performer Kristen Hertzenberg about this must see concert.

Abilene Philharmonic Presents: Kristen Hertzenberg and Her All-star Band
The Paramount Theatre
352 Cypress St.
Saturday, May 29th at 7:30 pm
Sunday, May 30th at 3:00 pm
General Admission tickets range from $15 – $40
$5 student tickets
(325) 677-6710
abilenephilharmonic.org

