The Abilene Philharmonic opens their first masterworks concert of the 2023-24 season with From Darkness to Light on Saturday, September 23rd at 7:30pm at the Abilene Convention Center.

This concert will showcase the Brahms Double Concerto for Violin and Cello where two incredible guest artists, Chloé Kiffer and Horacio Contreras will be featured. There will also be a pre-concert talk backstage with Maestro Itkin from 6:45pm – 7:10pm. Use code: FALL23 to receive 50% OFF single tickets in rows Q-Z.

From Darkness to Light

Featuring Chloé Kiffer and Horacio Contreras

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, September 23rd

7:30 pm

abiphil.com