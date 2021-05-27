Abilene Police Foundation to hold Back The Blue clay shoot fundraiser June 5th

News release from The Abilene Police Foundation:

The Abilene Police Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce the 2021 Back the Blue Sporting Clay Classic, chaired by Gary Bone and Phil Sage. The mission of the Abilene Police Foundation is serve those who serve us and provide an avenue for citizens to show our appreciation and serve APD officers, their families, civil service personnel and the department. Our clay shoot will be held at Abilene Clay Sports, Saturday June 5th .



The Abilene community members and businesses can get involved by becoming a sponsor, being an individual shooter or purchasing raffle tickets. This year’s raffle, sponsored by Lawrence Hall Abilene, features a Glock 43 – 9mm, Glock 17 – 9mm, and Smith and Wesson M & P 15; all engraved with the Abilene Police Department Patch.



This year’s event will also feature a Sponsor Party to be held Friday, June 4th , sponsored by First Abilene Federal Credit Union. This family friendly event will feature demonstrations from specialized divisions within the department, as well as a meet and greet with the departments new Chief of Police, Marcus Dudley.



In 2020, grant funds were provided to officers and employees of the Abilene Police Department for healthcare related assistance and expenses incurred due to the loss of a family member, all because of generous sponsors. The Foundation was also able to fund the purchase of five K-9 medical kits to assist officers if a dog is injured in the field.



Whether it be an officer’s child who needs special therapy not covered by insurance, a catastrophic illness, or the department needs special equipment that is above the city’s responsibility, the Abilene Police Foundation will bridge the gap. The APF Back the Blue Sporting Clay Classic is our opportunity to be able to fully fund the efforts of the APF in the coming year. For more details, like our page on Facebook or visit our website (abilenepolicefoundation.org) to learn more about our upcoming fundraising event as well as more information on our raffle ticket items and sponsorship levels.