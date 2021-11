Saturday, November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance. 2021 has been the deadliest years on record for Transgender individuals with over half of the victims being transgender women of color. We talk with the Abilene Pride Alliance about a vigil honoring the memory of the lives lost to violence this year.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

Saturday, November 20th

8:00 pm