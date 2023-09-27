Lib-Con is back! Celebrate all things fandom and nerdy at the Abilene Public Library with a different day at each branch.
October 5th- Mockingbird Branch
Lib-Con strikes at your Mockingbird Branch and the community is invited to come out this evening to participate in a host of fun activities celebrating anime, manga, superheroes, comics, games, and more. Programming will be offered from 4:30PM until 8:00PM and all will be made free to the public. Below is a sample of activities you can expect to see.
- 4:30PM & 6:30PM | Barbie Mystery (Teens & Adults): Can you figure out which Barbie is the real Ken-napper in this interactive mystery theatre session?
- 4:30PM | Spy Family Escape Room (Teens & Adults): Solve the clues to see if you have what it takes to escape our room.
- 4:30PM | Scavenger Hunt (All Ages): Visit us to find the Lib-Con Mascot around the library and earn a sticker.
- 4:30PM | Button Making (Kids): Design/Color and make your own fandom buttons.
- 5:30PM | Dungeon Master Academy (Teens & Adults): Create a watercolor battle map that you can use in a Dungeons & Dragons adventure.
- 6:30PM | Fandom Perler Beads (Tweens & Teens): Make a fandom perler bead craft with staff.
- 6:30PM | Basic Pepakura Creation (Teens & Adults): Use free software to unfold 3D models and blue together a small example.
- 7:30PM | Sewing Basics for Cosplay (Teens & Adults): Learn to read a pattern, the parts of a sewing machine, and sewing terminology.
October 6th- South Branch
Night two of Lib-Con will be hosted at your South Branch Library, located in the Mall of Abilene. Again running from 4:30PM-8:00PM, we’ll be remaining open after hours just for Lib-Con so you can come engage in a host of free activities celebrating anime, manga, superheroes, comics, games, and more. Below is a sample of activities you can expect to see.
- 4:30PM | Spy Family Escape Room (Teens & Adults): Solve the clues to see if you have what it takes to escape our room.
- 4:30PM | Animal Mask Papercrafting (Teens & Adults): Come glue, fold, and put together some amazing animal masks.
- 4:30PM | Scavenger Hunt (All Ages): Visit us to find the Lib-Con Mascot around the library and earn a sticker.
- 4:30PM | Star Wars Storytime (Kids): Listen to some great themed stories from the Star Wars Universe.
- 5:30PM | Star Wars Crafts (Kids): Make some cool crafts inspired from the Star Wars films.
- 5:30PM | Life Sized Mario Kart (All Ages): Hop on a scooter and travel your way through a Mario Kart Adventure…avoiding pitfalls of course.
- 5:30PM | Mario Obstacle Course (Kids): Press your luck by trying to maneuver your way through our Super Mario Obstacle Course.
- 5:30PM | Minecraft Mosaic (All Ages): We’ll supply you with post-it notes so you can help us to create a Minecraft themed Mosaic.
- 5:30PM | Wednesday’s Room (Teens): Recreate Wednesdays & Enid’s dorm room window from the hit Netflix series.
- 7:00PM | Star Wars Trivia (Teens & Adults): With a team, or individually, answer questions to test your knowledge of the Star Wars Universe.
October 7th- Main Branch
Don’t miss the final day of Lib-Con being hosted at your Main Library where the community is invited out for a host of activities celebrating anime, manga, comics, superheroes, fandoms, and more. Activities will begin at 10:00AM and run through the end of the day. Below is a sample of the activities you can join in on.
- All Day | Spy Family Escape Room (Teens & Adults): Solve the clues to see if you have what it takes to escape our room.
- All Day | LEGO (Kids): Drop in the children’s area throughout the day as we’ll have LEGO available for kids to play with as you visit all the other activity areas.
- 10:00AM | ATEMS Robotics (All Ages): Students will be on hand to show off their robotics projects and provide demos.
- 10:00AM | Animal Crossing Phone Charm Craft (All Ages): Materials will be supplied to create a craft based on the popular Animal Crossing game.
- 10:00AM | Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 Movies (All Ages): Watch both Sonic the Hedgehog films during the day.
- 11:00AM | Dungeons & Dragons Movie & Craft (Teens & Adults): Catch the latest live-action flick “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and complete a craft project.
- 1:00PM | Special Effects Makeup Demo (All Ages): Stop by to view makeup artists do what they do best on models on hand to see and learn about their technique.
- 2:00PM | Kid’s Cosplay Contest: Watch kids compete in the annual Cosplay Contest.
- 3:00PM | Teen Cosplay Contest: Watch teens compete in the annual Cosplay Contest.
- 4:00PM | Adult Cosplay Contest: Watch adults compete in the annual Cosplay Contest.