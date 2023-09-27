Lib-Con is back! Celebrate all things fandom and nerdy at the Abilene Public Library with a different day at each branch.

October 5th- Mockingbird Branch

Lib-Con strikes at your Mockingbird Branch and the community is invited to come out this evening to participate in a host of fun activities celebrating anime, manga, superheroes, comics, games, and more. Programming will be offered from 4:30PM until 8:00PM and all will be made free to the public. Below is a sample of activities you can expect to see.

4:30PM & 6:30PM | Barbie Mystery (Teens & Adults): Can you figure out which Barbie is the real Ken-napper in this interactive mystery theatre session?

4:30PM | Spy Family Escape Room (Teens & Adults): Solve the clues to see if you have what it takes to escape our room.

4:30PM | Scavenger Hunt (All Ages): Visit us to find the Lib-Con Mascot around the library and earn a sticker.

4:30PM | Button Making (Kids): Design/Color and make your own fandom buttons.

5:30PM | Dungeon Master Academy (Teens & Adults): Create a watercolor battle map that you can use in a Dungeons & Dragons adventure.

6:30PM | Fandom Perler Beads (Tweens & Teens): Make a fandom perler bead craft with staff.

6:30PM | Basic Pepakura Creation (Teens & Adults): Use free software to unfold 3D models and blue together a small example.

7:30PM | Sewing Basics for Cosplay (Teens & Adults): Learn to read a pattern, the parts of a sewing machine, and sewing terminology.

October 6th- South Branch

Night two of Lib-Con will be hosted at your South Branch Library, located in the Mall of Abilene. Again running from 4:30PM-8:00PM, we’ll be remaining open after hours just for Lib-Con so you can come engage in a host of free activities celebrating anime, manga, superheroes, comics, games, and more. Below is a sample of activities you can expect to see.

4:30PM | Spy Family Escape Room (Teens & Adults): Solve the clues to see if you have what it takes to escape our room.

4:30PM | Animal Mask Papercrafting (Teens & Adults): Come glue, fold, and put together some amazing animal masks.

4:30PM | Scavenger Hunt (All Ages): Visit us to find the Lib-Con Mascot around the library and earn a sticker.

4:30PM | Star Wars Storytime (Kids): Listen to some great themed stories from the Star Wars Universe.

5:30PM | Star Wars Crafts (Kids): Make some cool crafts inspired from the Star Wars films.

5:30PM | Life Sized Mario Kart (All Ages): Hop on a scooter and travel your way through a Mario Kart Adventure…avoiding pitfalls of course.

5:30PM | Mario Obstacle Course (Kids): Press your luck by trying to maneuver your way through our Super Mario Obstacle Course.

5:30PM | Minecraft Mosaic (All Ages): We’ll supply you with post-it notes so you can help us to create a Minecraft themed Mosaic.

5:30PM | Wednesday’s Room (Teens): Recreate Wednesdays & Enid’s dorm room window from the hit Netflix series.

7:00PM | Star Wars Trivia (Teens & Adults): With a team, or individually, answer questions to test your knowledge of the Star Wars Universe.

October 7th- Main Branch

Don’t miss the final day of Lib-Con being hosted at your Main Library where the community is invited out for a host of activities celebrating anime, manga, comics, superheroes, fandoms, and more. Activities will begin at 10:00AM and run through the end of the day. Below is a sample of the activities you can join in on.