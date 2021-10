The Abilene Public Library is adding a new Dungeons and Dragons group for those who have aged out of the teen group but want to keep rolling. We find out how you can find your new party.

Dungeons and Dragons

Mockingbird Branch Library

1326 N Mockingbird Ln.

November 6th and 20th

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

(325) 437-7323

abilenetx.gov/apl