Parents are their child’s first teacher. Make your home a place of learning as research shows that children get ready to read long before they enter school.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program helps parents prepare their children for one of their biggest milestones: starting school.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS VIA APP:

Compatible for iOS and Android users, visit your app store and download the free app titled “1000 Books Before Kindergarten: Read it and REAP!” Register your child and each time you finish reading a book, choose or search for the title in the app. It will then be added to your reading list.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS VIA READING LOGS:

Pickup your first reading log from library staff for the first 200 books. Simply color in the numbered stars for every book read. When you complete the log, come to the library and return it to staff to receive the next log until you’ve completed all 1,000 books.

If you read a book more than once, each counts as a book read on your log.

PRIZE INCENTIVES FOR PARTICIPATION:

Along the path to reading 1,000 books before kindergarten, your child will earn some prizes. For every 200 books read, return to the library and show staff your reading log, or the books read via the app.

The following prizes will be offered:

EVERY 200 BOOKS READ: a wearable button, each colored differently, that your child may wear or place in their room to mark their accomplishment, along with a bookmark.

1,000 BOOKS READ: your child will receive their final button & bookmark, a certificate of completion, and a bracelet with words to show he/she has completed this challenge. Plus, a leaf (in your child’s honor) will be placed on a tree at the library with other youth who’ve completed this challenge.

Ask library staff at any of the three branches for a free reading packet