On January 6th youth are encouraged to join the South Branch Library for Read to a Dog Day where kids can practice their reading to a group of wonderful registered therapy dogs who love to hear stories.

Partnering with Abilene Therapy Dogs, this literacy initiative allows youth to read to an audience that won’t judge them if they stumble on trying to pronounce a word, or make a mistake. Simply come out, choose a book from a selection we’ll have to offer, and then partner with one of several canine friends to start reading.

Read to a Dog Day

Abilene Public Library- South Branch

Saturday, January 6th

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl