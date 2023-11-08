Aimed at the homeschooling community in the Abilene area, if you have a tween or teen with an interest in the arts. The Abilene Public Library is hosting a new Art Smarts program at the Main Branch Library. This art club will focus on participants learning information about artists, genres, and eras of art while then creating a version of what the art discussed at that event.

For the first session, the library will focus on sculptures and supplying visitors with the materials to make their own. The community is invited to learn about art, and get hands-on with it with library staff in this new series.

Art Smarts: Sculpting

Main Library

202 Cedar St.

Monday, November 20th

10:30 am

abilenetx.gov/apl