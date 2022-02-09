Applying for federal student aid can be difficult and stressful, but The Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch wants to help. Yulissa Rios, Financial Aid Counselor from Abilene Christian University will cover what you need to know to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) form including what information is needed, how student eligibility is determined, what loans you’ll be eligible for and more. A Q&A session will be included at the end of this informative program.

FAFSA: How to Apply for Federal Student Aid

Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch

1326 N. Mockingbird Ln.

Saturday, February 12th 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Tuesday, February 22nd 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

(325) 437-7323

abilenetx.gov/apl