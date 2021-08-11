Abilene Public Library offering free computer basics classes in August

If you have an interest in learning how to use a computer, but don’t know where to start, The Abilene Public Library has the class for you! Computer Basics is a hands-on class giving an introduction to the parts of the computer and how to use them, focusing on its primary navigational tool, the mouse. This one-session class is designed for people with little to no computer experience, so don’t hesitate to sign up if you fall into one of these categories. Everyone in the class will be a beginner. Class size is limited to 5 and registration is required. Call 325-437-7323 to register or for more information.

Computer Basics

Mockingbird Branch- Activity Room

1326 N Mockingbird Ln.

August: 18th- 4pm

August 24th 6:30pm

August 30th 10:30am

Free

(325) 437-7323