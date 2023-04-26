This Saturday you are invited to the 73rd Annual Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s Pancake Day.

The annual event will be held on Saturday, April 29th, at the Convention Center. The Kiwanis Club will be serving All You Can Eat pancakes from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The Kiwanis Club will serve pancakes and sausage links along with drinks.

This year’s evet will also feature a silent auction, raffles, and live entertainment throughout the day. An online auction will be available as well.

73rd Annual Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s Pancake Day

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, April 29th

8:00 am – 2:00 pm & 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

$7- All You Can Eat

Children Younger than 5 Accompanied by a Paying Adult Eat Free

Learn more at The Abilene Kiwanis Club’s website