Abilene Public Library seeking art for National Arts and Humanities Month

October is National Arts and Humanities month, so what better way to celebrate than to have our own patron art exhibit? Come to the South Branch library in September and pick up an art “kit” which will include a 3 x 3 canvas and miniature paint kit with brush. (You do not have to use the included paint kit – you can use whatever medium you prefer.)

Let your imagination and creativity flow! After creating your masterpiece, return it to the library by October 1st to be included in the exhibit. Your creation will be displayed for the entire month of October.

In-person registration will be required to pick up an art kit while supplies last. Art work once submitted will become the property of the library unless prior arrangements are made to pick up the piece once the exhibit has concluded.

National Arts and Humanities Month

Abilene Public Library- South

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Pick up art kit in September

Return by October 1st

(325) 698-7565

abilenetx.gov/apl