October is National Arts and Humanities month, so what better way to celebrate than to

have our own patron art exhibit? Come to the South Branch library in September and pick

up an art “kit” which will include a 3 in x 3 in canvas and miniature paint kit with brush. (You do

not have to use the included paint kit – you can use whatever medium you prefer.)

After creating your masterpiece, return it to the library by October 1st to be included in the

exhibit. Your creation will be displayed for the entire month of October.

In-person registration will be required to pick up an art kit while supplies last. Art work

once submitted will become the property of the library unless prior arrangements are made

to pick up the piece once the exhibit has concluded.

Contact Marnie Boyers at 325-698-7565 for more information.