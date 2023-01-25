This weekend you’re invited to a celebration of miniatures, tabletop gaming, figurine painting, model building, demos, and more at The Abilene Public Library. The doors will open at 9:00 am and door prizes will be given out throughout the day. The meetup will be hosted on the 2nd floor of the Main Library in Downtown Abilene. All ages are invited to join in!

2023 Big Day of Minis

Abilene Public Library- Main Branch

202 Cedar St.

Saturday, January 28th

Doors open at 9:00 am

(325) 677-2474

abilenetx.gov/apl