The Abilene Public Library is known for hosting storybook readings for children but why should kids have all the fun? On December 15th The Abilene Public Library’s Mockingbird Branch is hosting a storytime for grownups. The free event will feature readings of Christmas stories, refreshments, and coloring pages for adults.

Christmas Storytime for Grownups

Abilene Public Library- Mockingbird Branch

1326 N. Mockingbird Ln.

Thursday, December 15th

6:30 pm

Free

(325) 437-7323

abilenetx.gov/apl