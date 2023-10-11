Your Abilene Public Library is offering our community the chance to learn about and view the Annular Eclipse on October 14, 2023. Abilene will be in the path of partial totality – around 80-85% – and should have a great view of this celestial phenomena.

Each library location has received a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses which will be provided for free to patrons on a first-come, first served basis. Pick up at any library location, while supplies last. Patrons may keep the glasses, or can turn in to library for reuse during the next Total Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Once you have your glasses, go to the South Branch Library to really get the chance to become Citizen Scientists while learning more about the solar system. The Annular Eclipse begins at 10:20 am, with the Maximum Eclipse occurring at 11:48 am, and will finish at 1:25 pm.

The library will host an Out of This World Storytime at 11:00 am where you’ll learn about the Sun, Moon, and Stars. You can even make a glasses holder to keep our Eclipse Viewers in until the next eclipse in April 2024. Then, at 11:30am, visitors will head outside the library to view the eclipse.

A note about safety – NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER EYE

PROTECTION. The library will be using the glasses to view the event, and will also have other items available for viewing its reflection as the library will also make a projection viewer during the time leading up to the maximum eclipse.

Schedule of events at South Branch:

10:00 am: pick up eclipse viewing glasses, while supplies last

10:00 am: South STEAM – Make a Foil Moon craft (all day long)

11:00 am: Out of This World Storytime

11:30 am: Create a glasses holder and/or projection viewer

11:45 am: View maximum eclipse, weather permitting!

Only through glasses or via projection viewer!

Join the library for this wonderful event that gives us an opportunity to learn about and be amazed by the Earth, Moon, Sun, and Stars.

Sun Celebration & Eclipse Viewing

South Branch Library

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Beginning at 10:00 am

(325) 698-7565

abilenetx.gov/apl