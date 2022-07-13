Next month you can have your legal questions answered at a free legal clinic hosted by The Abilene Public Library.

Free Legal Clinic

Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch

1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

Thursday, August 11th

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Ask Yourself: “Am I Prepared?”

This free clinic is designed to help low-income people obtain essential legal documents such as Wills, Directives to Physicians, Medical Powers of Attorney, and Out-of-Hospital DNR Orders. During the clinic, attendees will speak with an attorney free of charge to discuss their options and identify which documents best serve their needs. Register by calling 325-399-9015 or visiting https://forms.gle/ukBcz3Z9HC3tBCHA8. Walk-ins are welcomed, but preregistration is strongly suggested. All applicants will be prescreened for eligibility. The clinic is sponsored by Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas.