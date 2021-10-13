Abilene public library to host genealogy video seminar

Information from The Abilene Public Library

Join us at the Main Library in person for a special viewing of the 2021 Genealogy Video Seminar presented by: Waco-McLennan County Library, Central Texas Genealogical Society, Texas State Genealogical Society, and the Genealogy Network of Texas.

*For home viewing please register for this event and a link will be emailed to you 24 hours before the event.

The presentation schedule will be as follows:

10:00 – 10:50 am NARA Mythbusters: Your Family IS in the Archives

Difficulty: Beginner

Judy G Russell, JD, CG, CGL, Legal Genealogist

Sponsored by: Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries

11:00 – 11:50 am Methodology: Using Timelines to Focus Your Research

Difficulty: Beginner

Susan Ball, President TxSGS

12:00 – 1:15 pm Beginning Genealogy Workshop

Difficulty: Beginner

Kathy Huber, MLS, Director of the Tulsa Genealogy Center, Hardesty Public Library

1:25 – 2:30 pm Filling in the Family Stories

Difficulty: Beginner

Susan Kaufman, Senior Manager, Houston Public Library, Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research

2:40 – 3:35 pm Fingerprinting Our Families: Using Ancestral Origins as a Genealogical Research Key

Difficulty: Beginner

Curt B. Witcher, MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager, The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections, Allen County Public Library

3:45 – 5:00 pm Attacking 18th and 19th Century Mysteries with DNA

Difficulty: Intermediate

Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D., J.D., The Genetic Genealogist Sponsored by: Waco-McLennan County Library

Main Library Auditorium

Friday, October 15th

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

