Abilene public library to host genealogy video seminar

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Information from The Abilene Public Library

Join us at the Main Library in person for a special viewing of the 2021 Genealogy Video Seminar presented by: Waco-McLennan County Library, Central Texas Genealogical Society, Texas State Genealogical Society, and the Genealogy Network of Texas. 

*For home viewing please register for this event and a link will be emailed to you 24 hours before the event. 

The presentation schedule will be as follows:

10:00 – 10:50 am NARA Mythbusters: Your Family IS in the Archives

Difficulty: Beginner

Judy G Russell, JD, CG, CGL, Legal Genealogist  

Sponsored by: Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries

11:00 – 11:50 am Methodology: Using Timelines to Focus Your Research

Difficulty: Beginner

Susan Ball, President TxSGS

12:00 – 1:15 pm Beginning Genealogy Workshop

Difficulty: Beginner

Kathy Huber, MLS, Director of the Tulsa Genealogy Center, Hardesty Public Library

1:25 – 2:30 pm Filling in the Family Stories

Difficulty: Beginner

Susan Kaufman, Senior Manager, Houston Public Library, Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research

2:40 – 3:35 pm Fingerprinting Our Families: Using Ancestral Origins as a Genealogical Research Key

Difficulty: Beginner

Curt B. Witcher, MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager, The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections, Allen County Public Library

3:45 – 5:00 pm Attacking 18th and 19th Century Mysteries with DNA

Difficulty: Intermediate

Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D., J.D., The Genetic Genealogist Sponsored by: Waco-McLennan County Library

Genealogy Video Seminar
Main Library Auditorium
Friday, October 15th
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
abilenetx.gov/apl

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories