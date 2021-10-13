Abilene public library to host genealogy video seminar

Information from The Abilene Public Library
Join us at the Main Library in person for a special viewing of the 2021 Genealogy Video Seminar presented by: Waco-McLennan County Library, Central Texas Genealogical Society, Texas State Genealogical Society, and the Genealogy Network of Texas.
*For home viewing please register for this event and a link will be emailed to you 24 hours before the event.
The presentation schedule will be as follows:
10:00 – 10:50 am NARA Mythbusters: Your Family IS in the Archives
Difficulty: Beginner
Judy G Russell, JD, CG, CGL, Legal Genealogist
Sponsored by: Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries
11:00 – 11:50 am Methodology: Using Timelines to Focus Your Research
Difficulty: Beginner
Susan Ball, President TxSGS
12:00 – 1:15 pm Beginning Genealogy Workshop
Difficulty: Beginner
Kathy Huber, MLS, Director of the Tulsa Genealogy Center, Hardesty Public Library
1:25 – 2:30 pm Filling in the Family Stories
Difficulty: Beginner
Susan Kaufman, Senior Manager, Houston Public Library, Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research
2:40 – 3:35 pm Fingerprinting Our Families: Using Ancestral Origins as a Genealogical Research Key
Difficulty: Beginner
Curt B. Witcher, MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager, The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections, Allen County Public Library
3:45 – 5:00 pm Attacking 18th and 19th Century Mysteries with DNA
Difficulty: Intermediate
Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D., J.D., The Genetic Genealogist Sponsored by: Waco-McLennan County Library
Main Library Auditorium
Friday, October 15th
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
abilenetx.gov/apl