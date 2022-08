ArtWalk at Your Library

Abilene Public Library

202 Cedar Street

Saturday, August 11th

Every 2nd Thursday of the month

(325) 677-2474

abilenetx.gov/apl

Every 2nd Thursday of the month Downtown Abilene comes to life during ArtWalk and the Abilene Public Library in no exception. We learn what fun you can find at the library this month.