This summer kids can learn reading confidence by reading to therapy dogs at the Abilene Public Library.

Read to a Dog Days:

June 15th; 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Main Branch 2nd Floor, Auditorium



June 25th; 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM

Mockingbird Branch Activity Room



July 13th; 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Main Branch 2nd Floor, Auditorium



July 24th; 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM

Mockingbird Branch Activity Room



August 14th; 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM

Mockingbird Branch Activity Room

abilenetx.gov/Library