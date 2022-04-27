The Mockingbird Branch of The Abilene Public Library is planning a week of murder mystery fun this May. We find out what they have planned.

Mockingbird Murder Mystery

Monday, May 16th at 6:00 pm

Join us at the Mockingbird Branch Library on Monday May 16th for the beginning of Mockingbird Murder Mystery week. Most programs will be centered on solving crimes, detective work, and just good old fashion murder who-dunnits. At 6pm on Monday we will have an interactive Murder Mystery for people to solve. Attendees will be placed in the role of detective trying to figure who the murderer is in their midst. This free event is for Teens and Adults and it is part of the Mockingbird Mystery week so don’t forget to check out what else is afoot!

CSI: Abilene

Tuesday, May 17th at 6:00 pm

Join us Tuesday May 17th for a look inside the world of Forensics. We will have the Abilene Police Department here to share about the different aspects of working in forensics- science, fingerprints, and crime scenes! See how real life forensics compares to TV forensics. This program is geared toward older kids/teens and adults. A back-up date of May 24th has been scheduled.

Movie & Escape Room: Clue

Saturday, May 21st at 2:00 pm

Join us at the Mockingbird Branch Library on Tuesday May 21st for a showing of the cult classic movie, Clue starting at 2pm. Also, from 2pm until 4pm there will be a Clue themed escape room. So feel free to come for just the movie, just the escape room or come and enjoy both! This free event is part of the Mockingbird Mystery week so don’t forget to check out what else is afoot!

Learn about these and more events at The Abilene Public Library here