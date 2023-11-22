Calling all fans of a certain school of magic and magic, teens to adults, join The Abilene Public Library on Thursday evenings, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as we celebrate the wizarding world. Running from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm, each week will feature a movie showing from this beloved franchise, making edible wands, playing wizarding board games, and participating in a golden egg scavenger hunt (the first six to complete it will receive a prize too). Plus, each session will have photo opportunities and the chance to engage in a featured craft.

Feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy while watching the movie.

Each movie viewing and craft making session will be held at the Main Library Branch located at 202 Cedar Street.

Thursday, November 30th-

Craft: Forbidden Forest Luminaries

Thursday, December 7th-

Craft: Divination Orbs

Thursday, December 13th-

Craft: House Bookmarks

Thursday, December 21st-

Craft: Rememberall Ornaments

Wizarding Celebrations

Main Library Branch

202 Cedar St.

Every Thursday: November 30th – December 21st

6:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl