This Saturday you are invited to the South Branch Library for an Under The Sea Adventure to wrap up Summer. The party will feature stories, games, crafts, a hunt for buried treasure, and more. An under the sea party wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Abilene Fairytales’ Ariel. Guests are encouraged to wear their own sea-related costumes.

Under the Sea Adventure

Abilene Public Library- South Branch

Mall of Abilene

Saturday, July 30th

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Free

(325) 698-7565

www.abilenetx.gov/apl