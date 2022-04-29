Recovery looks different for everyone and can affect anyone. By partnering with Crunch Fitness, The Abilene Recovery Council (ARC) is seeking to promote fitness as a recovery pathway for those in or are considering long term recovery. ARC says utilizing fitness, one can strengthen their mind, body, and spirit, all of which they say are essential tools.

Put your essential tools to the test by competing in the following areas:

• Rower

• Pull ups

• Planks

• Farmers carry

• Medicine ball squats

• Burpees

Whether you know someone that is in recovery, or just have a competitive soul, come show your support by participating in the competition! Winners will receive and extraordinary gift basket and vendor tables will be there to offer additional goodies.

May Fitness Be With You

Crunch Fitness

4709 South 14th St.

Saturday, May 7th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Free

Register Here