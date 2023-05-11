The Abilene Southwest Rotary is honoring academic excellence this May by recognizing the top graduates from Abilene schools.
62nd Annual Top 50 Plus Senior Banquet
Abilene Convention Center
Thursday, May 18th
7:00 pm
abilenesouthwestrotary.org
