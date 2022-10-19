Looking for a fun night out? Come to the Official Abilene Corporate Olympics Awards and Block Party at the SoDA District Courtyard located at 834 S 3rd St. The Kirk House Band will perform starting at 7 pm, and the awards for the Corporate Olympics will start at 8 pm. This event is free and open to the public.
Schedule of SODA Block Party events:
3 pm – Cornhole Matera Gardens
Sponsored by Funeral Directors Life
4 pm – Magnolia Music on the Soda Stage
4 pm – Axe Throwing Abilene Axe Company
Sponsored by Lytle Land & Cattle
5 pm – Beer Relay The SODA District
Sponsored by Vexus Fiber
7 pm – Kirk House Band in the SODA District Courtyard
Sponsored by My Emergency Room 24/7 and
Rebound Sports & Physical Therapy
8 pm – Awards & Trophy Presentation
9 pm – Kirk House Band Back on Stage