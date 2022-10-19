Looking for a fun night out? Come to the Official Abilene Corporate Olympics Awards and Block Party at the SoDA District Courtyard located at 834 S 3rd St. The Kirk House Band will perform starting at 7 pm, and the awards for the Corporate Olympics will start at 8 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Schedule of SODA Block Party events:

3 pm – Cornhole Matera Gardens

Sponsored by Funeral Directors Life

4 pm – Magnolia Music on the Soda Stage

4 pm – Axe Throwing Abilene Axe Company

Sponsored by Lytle Land & Cattle

5 pm – Beer Relay The SODA District

Sponsored by Vexus Fiber

7 pm – Kirk House Band in the SODA District Courtyard

Sponsored by My Emergency Room 24/7 and

Rebound Sports & Physical Therapy

8 pm – Awards & Trophy Presentation

9 pm – Kirk House Band Back on Stage