Abilene Sports Alliance to host New Year’s 5K fundraiser

The Abilene Sports Alliance will host the second annual ‘Running to 2022 5K’ event to help everyone start the new year on the right foot. It’s a great way to walk off the holidays, and proceeds will benefit a winning cause: scholarships to high school athletes and grants to support sporting events that generate hotel stays and bring business to Abilene.

Along with the 5K, there is also a 1 Mile Kids Fun Run.

Running to 2022 5K will wind through the Lytle neighborhood in Abilene, Texas. The race begins and ends outside of Shotwell Stadium.

The race will begin at 10 am.

When arriving, the road will be blocked to through traffic. Gain entry from the north side (HWY 36/E. S. 11th St.), Parking will be available on the north and west sides of Shotwell Stadium.

Registration will be through race time on Jan. 8, 2022.

5K Run/Walk Participant: $30

5K Run/Walk Team: $100

1 Mile Kids Fun Run: $20

Packet pick up will start at 9 am on Jan. 8, 2022 at Shotwell Stadium.

Race Day Reminders:

Race cancellations due to inclement weather will be at the discretion of the Abilene Sports Alliance. No refunds will be available for the cancellation of event.

Registration Available Here