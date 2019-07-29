News release from Matt Roemisch:

Abilene Teacher Publishes First Children’s Book

Johnston Elementary 5th grade teacher, Matt Roemisch has published his first children’s book “The Purple Polka-Dotted Peanut Butter Eater” is a story written from the perspective of the students of an elementary class who are scared about a new student that is about to join their group. It is a story about kindness, acceptance and friendship that is perfect to share with young kids getting ready to head back to school.

A Kickstarter campaign has been established to distributed signed copies to the local community at a discounted price:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mattroemisch/childrens-book-the-purple-polka-dotted-peanut-butter-eater

You can hear the entire book being read by the author here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3jAUycHqLY&t=18s

The book is also available for sale at online book retailers around the world, including Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Purple-Polka-Dotted-Peanut-Butter-Eater/dp/0578533944

Official Book Description:

The Purple Polka-Dotted Peanut Butter Eater

When we saw her walk in, “she” was more like an “IT!” It had a huge nose and sharp teeth that could barely fit.

Through the door it squeezed and all we could see, was purple polka-dotted skin from its head to its knees.

When a new student joins your class it can be a little scary, especially if they happen to be a purple polka-dotted

peanut butter eater! Sometimes, first impressions aren’t the best. You need time to see the big picture. And with

patience and understanding, every new “IT” that comes into your life might just be your new best friend.