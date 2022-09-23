This weekend Abilene will host it’s first Pride Parade and Festival. We talk with organizers from The Abilene Pride Alliance about the historic event.

The event is set to take place in downtown Abilene, beginning at N 1st Street and Pine Street around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, followed by a festival at the Festival Gardens by the Abilene Zoo at 3:00 p.m.

There will be vendors, musical entertainment, a drag show, and more!

Events will take place as follows:

2:00 p.m. – Parade in Downtown Abilene

Nelson Park Festival Gardens

Abilene Zoo open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (admission is free during this time)

3:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Intro of Grand Marshalls, Monica Warn-Walker

Opening Remarks, Blaine Beyer

Land Acknowledgement, Cierra Villarreal

3:30 to 3:45 p.m. – DJ Kody Mac

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. – Jonathan Hester

4:45 to 5:00 p.m. – DJ Kody Mac

5:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Cassidy Sooter

6.00 to 6.15 p.m. – DJ Kody Mac

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. – Danny Jaymes

7:15 to 7:30 p.m. – DJ Kody Mac

7:30 to 9.30 p.m. – PrideFest Drag Show

For more information on the Pride parade and festival, visit the event’s Facebook page.

