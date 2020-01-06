Abilene Trout Fest this weekend at Cal Young Park

News release from The City of Abilene:

Abilene Trout Fest and more activities at Parks and Rec this winter

Abilene Texas Trout Fest 2020

The City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a number of family-friendly events this winter, starting with the Abilene Trout Fest on January 11th at Cal Young Park. This free event includes fishing, casting, and knot tying activities; hot dogs, chips, and hot chocolate; and limited rods and loaner tackle available for youth. For more information about Trout Fest, call (325) 676-6445.

Parks and Recreation activities for this winter also include:

Abilene Trout Fest

January 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cal Young Park

Free Event

Activities include fishing, casting, knot tying, and more.

Hot dogs, chips, and hot cocoa provide

Limited rods and loaner tackle available for youth

22nd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Abilene Convention Center, 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

$12 per person

Registration open from November 25 to February 6 at 5pm

Adult Kickball League

$55 per person

Season runs April 19 to May 24, Tournament May 31

Registration from January 1 to March 30

Sign up individually or as a team

Women’s Winter Volleyball League

$55 per person

For women 18 and older

League runs January 27 to March 2 on Mondays starting at 6pm

Registration open through January 3

Adult Coed Volleyball Winter League

$55 per person

For men and women 18 and older

League runs January 30 to March 5 on Thursdays starting at 6pm

Registration open through January 3

Spring Youth Volleyball

Season runs from March 21 to May 9

For ages 6-14, split into age groups of 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14

Recreation and competitive opportunities for both 9-10 and 11-12

$55 per player

Pre-formed teams or can be placed on a team

Registration open through February 8

Register or buy tickets for these events and more online at www.abilenetx.gov/signup, visit My Abilene Parks and Recreation’s new website and click on the Sign-Up button, or call (325) 676-6217.