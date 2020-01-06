Abilene Trout Fest this weekend at Cal Young Park

News release from The City of Abilene:
Abilene Trout Fest and more activities at Parks and Rec this winter
Abilene Texas Trout Fest 2020
The City of Abilene's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a number of family-friendly events this winter, starting with the Abilene Trout Fest on January 11th at Cal Young Park.
Parks and Recreation activities for this winter also include:
Abilene Trout Fest
January 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cal Young Park
Free Event
Activities include fishing, casting, knot tying, and more.
Hot dogs, chips, and hot cocoa provide
Limited rods and loaner tackle available for youth
22nd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Abilene Convention Center, 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
$12 per person
Registration open from November 25 to February 6 at 5pm
Adult Kickball League
$55 per person
Season runs April 19 to May 24, Tournament May 31
Registration from January 1 to March 30
Sign up individually or as a team
Women’s Winter Volleyball League
$55 per person
For women 18 and older
League runs January 27 to March 2 on Mondays starting at 6pm
Registration open through January 3
Adult Coed Volleyball Winter League
$55 per person
For men and women 18 and older
League runs January 30 to March 5 on Thursdays starting at 6pm
Registration open through January 3
Spring Youth Volleyball
Season runs from March 21 to May 9
For ages 6-14, split into age groups of 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14
Recreation and competitive opportunities for both 9-10 and 11-12
$55 per player
Pre-formed teams or can be placed on a team
Registration open through February 8
Register or buy tickets for these events and more online at www.abilenetx.gov/signup, visit My Abilene Parks and Recreation’s new website and click on the Sign-Up button, or call (325) 676-6217.