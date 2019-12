Abilene Parks and Recreation is hosting a winter break camp this holiday season to give children a fun and safe place to be while parents are still at work.

Winter Break Camp

Sears Recreation Center

December 23rd – January 3rd

7:00 am – 6:00 pm

No camp on December 24th, 25th or January 1st

$50

Ages 6 – 13

abilenetx.gov/signup