Next weekend you are invited to celebrate Texas Independence Day with the Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation. The two-day event celebrates everything Texas with a market, a musical, and a concert with Jody Nix!

“Everything Texas!” will be held at the Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation located at

3425 South 14th Street on March 3rd and 4th.

Friday’s featured event will be the comedy musical Boomtown! by Texas Comedies. That show begins at 7:00 pm, tickets are $25.

Saturday night will be headlined by Jody Nix and The Texas Cowboys at 7:00 pm. Tickets for that concert are also $25.

Both evening will feature a Texas Market opening at 6:00 pm.

Tickets may be purchased at The Texas Star Trading Company (174 Cypress St.) and The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation (3425 South 14th St.)