This February The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation will host a style show with a twist. The fundraising event will showcase the designers of AWCF & the community using only repurposed materials from their own closet or from one of Abilene’s thrift shops.

This is a couture fashion show designed to create new designs and exhibit unique ways to turn thrift shop treasures into a personalized one-of-a-kind ensemble. This event is designed to celebrate ingenuity, environmental awareness, and community spirit. Judges will award prizes.

Abilene Woman’s Club Upcycle/Upstyle Fashion Show

Fabulous Fun Fashion Show!

Abilene Woman’s Club

3425 South 14th St.

Friday, February 3rd

11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Tickets- $50 (includes lunch)

(325) 669-2487