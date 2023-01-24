This February The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation will host a style show with a twist. The fundraising event will showcase the designers of AWCF & the community using only repurposed materials from their own closet or from one of Abilene’s thrift shops.
This is a couture fashion show designed to create new designs and exhibit unique ways to turn thrift shop treasures into a personalized one-of-a-kind ensemble. This event is designed to celebrate ingenuity, environmental awareness, and community spirit. Judges will award prizes.
Abilene Woman’s Club Upcycle/Upstyle Fashion Show
Fabulous Fun Fashion Show!
Abilene Woman’s Club
3425 South 14th St.
Friday, February 3rd
11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tickets- $50 (includes lunch)
(325) 669-2487