Abilene Young Professionals seek nominees for Top 20 Under 40

Abilene, Texas – The Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, is currently seeking nominations to recognize up-and-coming business leaders in the 20 Under 40 program.

The program, in partnership with the Abilene Reporter-News, recognizes local business leaders under the age of 40 who are excelling in their career field. Nominees should be making a positive impact in Abilene through exceptional entrepreneurship, leadership, creative vision, innovation or dedication to the community.

“The Chamber and its Abilene Young Professionals are pleased to continue the strong tradition of presenting the community’s 20 under 40 recognition with the Abilene Reporter-News,” said Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “Abilene is full of talent and this program allows us to highlight those talented leaders who help make up our community.”

Criteria for the award are:

Must work in Abilene

Must be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2020

Must not have been a previous 20 Under 40 honoree

Recipients will be announced and honored Feb. 6, 2020 at a reception.

Nominations will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 31. To nominate someone for 20 Under 40 and for a list of previous recipients, please click here or visit abileneyp.org.

Abilene Young Professionals (AYP) is a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce targeted towards young professionals in the 22-40 age range looking to get involved in Abilene. Their mission is to attract, retain and engage young professionals in Abilene. For more information on Abilene Young Professionals or the Get on Board program, please visit www.abileneyp.org.