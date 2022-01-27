News release from The Abilene Youth Sports Authority:

The Abilene Youth Sports Authority is excited to our largest fundraiser of the year, the 2022 West Texas All Youth Expo, here at the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center!

This annual AYSA fundraiser is going to promote Special Olympics and have some extremely exciting revamps! Not only will the day end with Special Olympic athletes participating in a showcase game, but the vendors will also be able to provide bigger event giveaways, and for the FIRST TIME EVER, our expo will become an “Abilene Traveling Expo” and involve businesses all around town for the entire week leading up to the event!

Monday through Friday, January 31st – February 4th, community members will have the chance to stack up giveaway entries by filling out AYSA bingo cards at participating businesses all around town. Then Saturday, February 5th, the Expo will happen from 10-4 here at the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center.

We are so excited for this event and hope to make it the biggest AYSA expo ever!

Entry prices are $5 for adults and $3 for kids, and the digital Bingo cards can be accessed online at www.abileneysa.org!

2022 West Texas All Youth Expo

Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center

1042 Loop 322

Saturday, February 5th

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

$5- Adults

$3- Kids

abileneysa.org